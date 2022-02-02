The Franklin Admirals basketball team (20-6, 5-1) kept themselves in prime position for first place in the district with a win in the Battle of Franklin rivalry over the Centennial Cougars (12-9,2-3) on Tuesday night at home, 53-44.
“It was a big game for the district standings,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “Mathematically, it keeps us from the play-in game, so we are happy about that. We are in the top of the standings, which is always nice.”
“I thought our kids played hard and competed well,” said Centennial head coach Jeremy Moore. “Defensively, I thought our effort was good enough to win, but we need to put the ball in the hoop a little bit more consistent.”
“Always good to beat a district rival,” said Franklin senior Noah Magee. “It is really important to be in first place in the district and gain the game advantage.”
“We have had a rivalry with them forever, and we have put ourselves in good position in the district,” said Franklin sophomore Davis Long.
Before the game, Franklin honored the Natchez Panthers alumni and elected two basketball players of the 1967 class of Natchez High School into the Franklin High School Hall of Fame, along with retiring the Natchez Panthers jersey in the Hall of Fame.
At halftime, Franklin unveiled a dancing robot dog to perform with their cheerleading squad.
In the first quarter of the contest, neither side gained separation, as both teams were even at 14.
Franklin captured the lead in the second quarter with layups and three pointers by senior Tom Fortner, Magee, Long and junior Jack Medalie to take the advantage at the break 32-23.
The Franklin Admirals continued to catch fire from behind the arc and in the paint with baskets by Fortner, Magee, Long, Jack Medalie and sophomore Sam Medalie to increase the lead in the third quarter to 41-31.
Franklin secured the victory in the fourth quarter with three pointers and jumpers by Fortner, Magee, Jack Medalie and free throws by senior Jeremiah Neece to win the game, 53-44.
Centennial was led in scoring by sophomores Dominic Reed with nine points and Tanner Lee with seven.
“He (Dominic) had a really good first half and first seven minutes of the game,” said Coach Moore. “He attacked and worked hard.”
Franklin had three players in double figures: Long with 15 points, Magee with 13 and Fortner with 11.
“We have been really emphasizing offense balance all season long,” said Coach Tigert. “We typically have five capable scorers out there. That has been advantageous for us and puts pressure on defenses.”
“We just move the ball and share it and take shots that we know we can make,” said Magee. “We try not to force anything, and we have faith in each other.”
“It has been good,” said Long. “With losing a scorer like Reed Kemp last year, we kind of just had to put together the pieces over the summer. We knew Jack and Noah can score, Tom can put the ball in the basket and all of us collectively can score if we need too. I think we moved the ball well tonight, and everyone was able to contribute.”
Centennial will host Nolensville on Friday night.
“We are going to try to get better each day,” said Coach Moore. “I love my group, and they work really hard.”
Franklin will travel to Brentwood on Friday.
“I hope the guys come out and respond after a big matchup tonight,” said Coach Tigert. “Hoping we will rebound and do the little things it takes to win a ball game.”
“It was a close game last time,” said Magee. “We did not play the way we wanted. Brentwood could sneak up higher in the district, so it is a huge game.”
“I hope to see maximum effort from my team,” said Long. “Win or lose, I just want to put everything on the line.”
