In a close game throughout the contest, the Franklin Admirals boys basketball team (12-2, 4-1) hung on to defeat the Centennial Cougars (2-9, 1-3) 66-62 on the road Friday night.
“Franklin is a really good basketball team,” said Centennial head coach Jeremy Moore. “Anytime you have a great player like Reed Kemp, it was our focus going in to contain him. We had some rushed possessions and did not get great shots, which I believe was the difference.”
“Any win in the district on the road is a good one,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “We are happy to get out of here with a W.”
In the first quarter, Centennial collected long range jump shots and layups from sophomore Lincoln Aholt, junior Malachi Pointer, senior Patrick Garrett and junior Trayvon Barbary to take a narrow lead 20-18.
Franklin battled back with three pointers and mid range jumpers from seniors Conor Beavon and Aidan Smylie to tie the game at halftime 30-30.
In the third quarter, it was a back and forth match between the Admirals and Cougars with Franklin seniors Reed Kemp and Taylor Spierto matching Cougar senior Patrick Garrett to keep the score deadlocked at 43.
Franklin held on in the fourth quarter with clutch free throws made by Smylie, senior Matt Thurman and Kemp to win the Battle of Franklin 66-62.
Franklin had four players in double figures: Kemp with 23 points, Smylie with 13 points, Beavon with 12 points, and Thurman with 10 points.
“We needed that collective effort, because Centennial had a great game plan,” said Coach Tigert. “They made it difficult for us to score. Multiple guys needed to be able to put it in the basket.”
In double figures for Centennial were: Garrett with 20 points, Aholt with 14 points, and junior Trayvon Barbary with 11 points.
“Patrick is a senior here and has been a good player for several years,” said Coach Moore. “Tray is a junior and it is his first year in our program. He is starting to come on and be the second scorer that we need in order to have some success.
"Lincoln is a sophomore post (player) that keeps on getting more and more confident every time he steps foot on the floor. Those guys are only going to continue to get better. That bodes well for us late in the season.”
Centennial will travel to Brentwood next Tuesday.
“We have got to be the hardest playing team on the floor every night,” said Coach Moore. “We have to continue to execute through four quarters and have a good game plan.”
Franklin will host Dickson County, Tigert's former team, next Tuesday.
“I would like to see us rebound, defend a little bit better, and execute the offense more,” said Coach Tigert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.