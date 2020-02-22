The Franklin Rebels boys basketball team defended home court against the Centennial Cougars with a 71-65 win on Friday night in the opening round of the 11-AAA tournament.
“In tournament time, all wins are big,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “It does not matter who the opponent is, (the goal is) to win and advance.”
“I thought we both played really well,” said Centennial head coach Tyler Hickman. “It was just a great battle between two teams.”
In the first quarter, both sides matched each other bucket for bucket. Senior Isaiah Poore hit a two pointer at the buzzer to give Centennial a 17-16 lead.
The back and forth contest continued until Franklin junior Reed Kemp hit two free throws in the final minute before the half giving the Rebels a 31-29 lead.
In the third quarter, Centennial held a slight edge thanks to the inside/outside game of junior Patrick Garrett, allowing him open looks from behind the three point line. The quick passing also created opportunities in the paint for junior Ben Brown to give the Cougars a 54-51 lead.
It was a team effort in the fourth quarter for Franklin, as it was a back and forth game until the final minute of play. With less than a minute to go, the Cougars fouled Kemp with Franklin holding a 65-63 lead.
Kemp sunk both of the free throws, giving the Rebels a 67-63 lead. Centennial answered back to cut the lead to 67-65. On Franklin’s next possession a two pointer from junior Matt Thurman stretched their lead to 69-65.
Centennial had three chances to cut the lead to one point but was unable to sink from long range.
In the final second, Centennial fouled junior Connor Beavon, who hit both free throws, securing the Franklin win 71-65.
The Rebels had five players in double figures: junior Thurman with 19 points, junior Aidan Smylie 15, junior Taylor Spierto 13, Kemp 12 and Beavon 11.
“We moved the ball well,” said Thurman. “It is rough when Reed gets doubled because he is the MVP and a scorer. We were able to cut up in spots, because they had two guys on one."
“They were in the box and one, so it was easy to pick and choose high percentage shots,” said Kemp.
“Reed Kemp, Matt Thurman, and Aidan have had such a big year, but we got some more balance tonight with some role players,” said Coach Tigert. “We had to have it (balance) to advance."
Centennial’s leading scorers were Garrett with 24 points and Brown with 19.
“Patrick shot it well, and Ben was able to get it going early,” said Coach Hickman. “They played really strong tonight.”
With this loss, Centennial will finish their season 16-12 and 9-7 in the district under Hickman's first year at the helm.
Franklin (19-9, 9-7) will travel to Independence in the district semifinals to face first seed Brentwood at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
“If we can make them (Brentwood) speed up their pace, I think we have the potential to win,” said Thurman.
“I am hoping to see a team that comes out and plays with the same amount of energy that they came out with tonight,” said Coach Tigert. “We want to keep on advancing and win a district championship.”
