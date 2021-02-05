Trampas Sweeney
Courtesy of the Franklin Police Department

The Franklin Police announced the arrest of a man wanted for several vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts.

According to an updated FPD news release, 28-year-old Trampas Sweeney was arrested in Columbia on Thursday night.

Last month FPD offered a cash reward for information that led to Sweeney's arrest

No other information about Sweeney's arrest was immediately available.

