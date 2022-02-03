A Spring Hill woman who lost her husband in an accident nearly one year ago was surprised on Wednesday with donations that will cover her mortgage for a year.
The donation was made possible by a partnership between Franklin-based Retirement Solutions Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, marking the third such annual donation to a community member in need.
Recipient Brittany Anderson is a teacher in Franklin who was visiting Smithville’s Center Hill Lake in May 2021 when her husband, Stephen Anderson, fell from a bluff and died one day after his 36th birthday.
Anderson has seen community support since the tragedy, and now will have a little less to worry about.
"Here at Retirement Solutions Group, we believe that it is better to give than receive and we feel that it's our responsibility to care for the community, especially during these challenging times," RSG Owner/Partner Ryan Moore said. "We really can't imagine what you and your family have gone through, but we hope that this money can provide a little relief to a very difficult set of circumstances and we want you to know that you and your children are not alone."
A surprised and tearful Anderson accepted the gifts and thanked the group for their support.
"I know that my husband has moved so many mountains for us, and I'm just so grateful for everyone who has been a part of this," Anderson said. "It will help me and my kids with what we'll be able to accomplish in this year. There's just no words. Thank you very much."
In addition to having her mortgage covered for a year, she was also presented with a $1,000 Kroger gift card and a $250 Walmart gift card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.