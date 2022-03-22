The City of Franklin celebrated Tennessee Tree Day by planting 200 saplings in Fieldstone Park on Saturday.
According to a city social media post, the 200 native saplings were planted with the help of volunteers along Anderson Creek.
"These trees will grow to help improve Franklin’s water resources, increase habitat for wildlife and pollinators and enhance the quality of our City parks," the city said.
The event was held in conjunction with the Tennessee Environmental Council which mobilized thousands of volunteers across the state on Saturday with the goal of planting 75,000 native trees as a part of the annual conservation effort.
"Since 2007, our Tennessee Tree Day events have mobilized over 60,000 Tennessee residents in planting 741,960 native trees in Tennessee and surrounding states," TEC's website reads. "All trees planted will improve the health of our environment by reducing air pollution and enhancing Tennessee's magnificent tree canopy."
Neighboring City of Brentwood will also soon work to help in their own tree conservation effort as they prepare to distribute saplings as part of their annual Arbor Day celebration in April.
