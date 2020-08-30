It took 25 years or so, but Franklin author Peter Alderman finally found the time and energy to put into words his reaction to an incident he had found very hard to believe.
“Quite honestly, this has been rattling around in my brain for years,” said Alderman, the author of three children’s books who just recently published his first novel. “I heard about an incident when I was living in Massachusetts, and thought, that is incredible.
“I wanted to write about it, but I was kind of hesitant. And then there was a distance of time between what I heard about, and I’m not sure it was completely true or even true at all. Then I decided to at this point in my life, to put it into story form.”
That story is Train Tracks, a novel Alderman self-published through help from the editor of his children’s books, Pat Hayes of Flowerpot Press in Franklin. The book debuted on Amazon earlier in August and was deemed the No. 1 New Release for Drama in its first week.
Train Tracks follows the emotional turmoil of two young people who emerge from opposite social structures, according to the book description. Their lives are drawn together through an unlikely set of circumstances, and the relationship is torn apart by an unexpected event that shreds their trust and exposes the dark side in each of them. Their worlds spiral out of control.
Alderman, a retired school teacher, said it took him about a year and a half to write the book and the same amount of time to have it edited and ready for self-publishing. He enjoyed the departure from his previous role as a children’s author, in which he wrote Soccer Counts with prolific children's author Barbara McGrath; The Rocket's Red Glare, a patriotic account of the origin of the national anthem and is accompanied with a CD that features country star JoDee Messina, who sings the national anthem and does a reading of the story; and The ABC's of Health, which was endorsed by three pediatricians and helps children learn about a healthy lifestyle.
With Train Tracks, Alderman ventured out of his comfort zone.
“I really enjoyed it because it gave me a sense of freedom,” Alderman said of writing in a new genre. “I didn’t have to worry about addressing a young audience. I could just write and create, which I really, really enjoy. I could just go anywhere I wanted with the book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.