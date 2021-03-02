While former President Donald Trump's tease at a 2024 run during this past weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) may have drawn the most headlines, Franklin's Robby Starbuck — conservative figure and Hollywood director and producer — shared his upcoming political ambitions in a speech on Friday.
He also spoke during the annual event against big tech for its alleged friendliness with the Democratic Party.
Now in its 48th year, CPAC is an annual political conference that draws conservative figures, politicians and more from across the world. This year's event, which wrapped up its final day on Sunday, was held in Orlando, Fla. at the Hyatt Regency hotel.
"We are in a culture war and we are losing"
Ahead of Trump's speech on Sunday, Starbuck spoke on Friday and touched on his treatment among his Hollywood peers after publicly endorsing the former president.
"In 2015, I came out as a Republican — the most unforgivable crime you can commit in Hollywood — and then I endorsed Trump, which they didn't know that you could do something worse than come out as a Republican, but that was it," Starbuck said.
"But I would do it all over again a million times if given the chance despite losing 85 percent of our business in that first year, and my little girl being called a racist because her Cuban dad was conservative. I would do it over again because this country gave me the opportunity to stand up, and that's something that a lot of people lose sight of."
Starbuck went on to share what he considered to be a great concern of his: a perceived bias towards the Democratic Party on the part of big tech.
"Today I am here to stand up and tell you that I am critically concerned about the relationship that big tech has with the Democratic Party and government at large," Starbuck said.
"It doesn't stop just on the base level of censorship, if you pull a layer back, you'll see that in each one of these big tech companies they are actually hiring people that have worked for the Democrats."
Starbuck went on to list a number of prominent roles in the big tech industry that have been filled with former Democratic Party members.
People like Twitter Senior Communications Manager Nick Pacilio, former press secretary for Vice President Kamala Harris, Instagram Communications Head Kristina Schake, former communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, and Facebook Communications Director Andy Stone, former press secretary for Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer.
"To make matters worse, there's people in Congress who actually endorse their silencing of you," Starbuck continued. "This is why we need to acknowledge as conservatives that we are in a culture war and we are losing. If we want to win, we need to acknowledge that fact."
Starbuck went on to rally a call to all conservatives to 'fight back' so to speak by matching their influence on the world stage.
"We're not going to be given a seat at the table by these people in Hollywood, it is never going to happen, we have to build our own pillars of culture in academia, publishing, music, film — all around," Starbuck said.
"And I'm not talking about something that's narrowly attractive, I'm talking about something that's broadly attractive to everybody because that's how the left got here; they used subtlety to change the minds of children, reaffirmed it at college, and then the kids came home hating the values their parents raised them with. We can't allow that to happen for another generation so I am calling us all to action."
Starbuck also used his platform at CPAC to formally announce his 2022 congressional campaign against Democratic incumbent Jim Cooper, an announcement that received thunderous applause at the conservative conference.
"This is our last stand, this is freedom's last stand; if America falls, freedom falls, so we all need to double our efforts and make sure that we left nothing on the table because this is a fight worth having, this is a country worth saving, and freedom is something that should be a human right," Starbuck said.
"Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, a wave of lions is coming in 2022, we will not allow you to get away with what you've gotten away with anymore. You fight for the establishment, we fight for the people so get ready because you are going to have the biggest fight on your hands that you two have ever had, and that goes for everybody else in big tech."
While currently a resident of Franklin, Starbuck later told the Home Page that he intends on moving his production company and family up to Nashville by the time the 2022 election rolls around.
"So we have a farm here in Franklin — we'll probably always have this farm, I want it to be a family farm that our kids can eventually take over one day — but we are buying a property in Cooper's district," Starbuck said. "In terms of running there, it's really where I see myself bringing the company and doing most of our work."
Starbuck said that given the potential for a new congressional district to be drawn in the Nashville area following the completion of the 2020 census, he has decided to wait to file for the election. Nevertheless, Starbuck insisted he would live in the district in which he's running to represent.
When asked if he would be critical of a Democratic Nashville resident who signaled they might run in Williamson County, Starbuck was quick to answer that he wouldn't be.
"If somebody from Davidson County knew that they were going to be moving [to Williamson County] in the elections in 2022, I wouldn't have any issue with that... if that's where their family is and their life is going to be, I don't see why it's really any of my business where they're moving," Starbuck said.
"I don't feel like it's something people really care about; they care about if you're going to represent the district, you're going to fight for the people there. I'm going to look at everything through the lens of 'is this making our life better, is this going to make us more free?' Those are the lenses I want to look at everything through to ensure I'm not just operating from the vantage point of what's best for the very base of voters, I'm looking at it through what's best for everybody here."
