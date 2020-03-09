The Tennessee Office of the Inspector General and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Heidi and Robert Smith, both 42 of Franklin, for allegedly taking part in TennCare fraud and theft of services related to information they provided to the state for TennCare eligibility.
The announcement was made in a news release on the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration's website on Monday.
The Williamson County couple are both charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000 but under $60,000.
According to the news release, Heidi Smith allegedly provided false information related to her household income in order to obtain TennCare healthcare insurance benefits for herself, her husband and their five children.
Robert Smith is listed as the owner and a dentist at Smith Dental, which according to their website, operates offices out of Madison, Spring Hill and Smyrna.
Law enforcement authorities said the family was above the income limits for TennCare, and as a result, TennCare paid $44,404.73 on their behalf.
“Using the TennCare program and receiving benefits that one is not entitled to will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said in the news release. “Our agency will continue to show our commitment through our diligent investigation process and ensure that our taxpayers’ money is being used properly.”
The case is being prosecuted by the 21st Judicial District's District Attorney Kim Helper, and in the state of Tennessee, theft of services is a class C felony and the TennCare Fraud charge is a class D felony, which means that if convicted, Heidi Smith could face up to 27 years in prison and her husband Robert Smith could face up to 12 years in prison.
The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million ordered in restitution to TennCare.
According to the news release, the investigations have helped lead to a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, and to date, 3,153 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.
Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.
Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”
