The City of Franklin and the Franklin Fire Department honored a four-legged friend with the Civilian Lifesaving Award, the first to ever be presented to a non-human, for her life-saving efforts last summer.
The award was presented to Roux, a Belgian Malinois, and his owner, Jeff LeCates, after fire officials credited Roux with alerting him that his neighbor's house was on fire on July 4, 2020, which was sparked by fireworks.
Thanks to Roux, LeCates was able to alert his neighbor and help the family of three, who had two pets of their own, to safety while firefighters were en route to the scene.
One of the residents of the home that was damaged is a pet groomer who actually facilitated the adoption of Roux by the LeCates 15 months prior to the incident.
FFD announced the award in a news release on Wednesday, and Roux was presented with a gift basket by FFD Chief Glenn Johnson, courtesy of Mars PetCare.
