As of Monday, Oct. 18, exactly 4 percent of Franklin's 54,166 registered voters have participated in the early voting period of the 2021 Franklin city election, surpassing the entire voting turnout of the city's previous election.
Having kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 6, a total of 2,147 voters have participated in the 11 tallied days of early voting thus far, with an average daily early vote count of around 179 votes a day.
For comparison, the entirety of voting in the 2019 election - including both early voting and election day numbers - was 1,774, for an election turnout rate of 3.4 percent. The total voter turnout rate for the 2017 election was 4.9 percent, however, this year's election looks to surpass even that.
With the average daily vote count increasing when compared to last week, this year's city election is easily on pace to surpass the past two elections.
Ward 4, which sees Elizabeth Wanzak and Patrick Bagget vying for the same seat, saw the most votes thus far at 766, whereas Ward 1 with its single candidate and incumbent alderman Beverly Burger, saw the least at 164.
When and where to vote
The early voting period will last now through Thursday, Oct. 21. Early voting takes place at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin, and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The upcoming Franklin election will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Click here to see if you're registered to vote, and click here for more information on the Franklin 2021 election.
Voters will cast ballots for their alderman candidate of choice in their respective ward, as well as for the alderman at large position. Click here to view the campaign contributions to each candidate.
View below for the list of candidates.
WARD 1
WARD 2
WARD 3
WARD 4
AT LARGE
