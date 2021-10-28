The final results for the 2021 Franklin city election were updated late Wednesday night after ballots were forced to be counted by hand due to a software issue with the county's voting machines.
While the outcome of all races remained unchanged, vote totals now differ slightly when compared to data released on election night.
It was early Wednesday morning when Election Administrator Chad Gray announced that the Williamson County Election Commission had discovered the vote totals revealed Tuesday night were incomplete, and attributed the error to a software glitch with the county's voting machines.
Gray also announced that ballots would be re-verified by hand later that day at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, though the location was later moved to the Williamson County AG Expo Center in Franklin.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 30 people took an oath to uphold the Constitution by accurately and honestly counting the ballots by hand, a process that would be done twice.
Sitting at tables of four, the vote counters were separated from election candidates and members of the media by a strip of yellow tape, and went on to hand count the election's more than 14,200 ballots by hand.
Those assigned to hand count the votes in the Franklin election take an oath before beginning. pic.twitter.com/tXUyy57grE— Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) October 27, 2021
Working for hours, it wouldn't be until after 10 p.m. that the new, unofficial final vote tally was made public.
View below to see the updated vote tally. All results are unofficial until certified by the Williamson County Election Commission on Nov. 9.
WARD 1
Beverly Burger: 632
WARD 2
Angela Hubbard: 333
Matt Brown: 880
Mike Vaughn: 290
Tina Pierret: 395
WARD 3
Jason Potts: 1,091
Michelle Sutton: 1,066
WARD 4
Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 659
Patrick Baggett: 1,767
AT LARGE
Alan Simms: 2,043
Gabrielle Hanson: 2,735
John E. Haynes: 1,672
Annexation Referendum
For: 1
Against: 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.