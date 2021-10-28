IMGP5227.JPG

The 2021 Franklin city election's more than 14,000 votes are counted by hand at the Williamson County AG Expo Center in Franklin.

 By Alexander Willis

The final results for the 2021 Franklin city election were updated late Wednesday night after ballots were forced to be counted by hand due to a software issue with the county's voting machines.

While the outcome of all races remained unchanged, vote totals now differ slightly when compared to data released on election night.

It was early Wednesday morning when Election Administrator Chad Gray announced that the Williamson County Election Commission had discovered the vote totals revealed Tuesday night were incomplete, and attributed the error to a software glitch with the county's voting machines.

Gray also announced that ballots would be re-verified by hand later that day at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, though the location was later moved to the Williamson County AG Expo Center in Franklin.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 30 people took an oath to uphold the Constitution by accurately and honestly counting the ballots by hand, a process that would be done twice.

IMGP5232.JPG

Onlookers watch as the Franklin election's votes are hand counted.

Sitting at tables of four, the vote counters were separated from election candidates and members of the media by a strip of yellow tape, and went on to hand count the election's more than 14,200 ballots by hand.

Working for hours, it wouldn't be until after 10 p.m. that the new, unofficial final vote tally was made public.

View below to see the updated vote tally. All results are unofficial until certified by the Williamson County Election Commission on Nov. 9.

WARD 1

Beverly Burger: 632

WARD 2

Angela Hubbard: 333

Matt Brown: 880

Mike Vaughn: 290

Tina Pierret: 395

WARD 3

Jason Potts: 1,091

Michelle Sutton: 1,066

Samantha Degrasse: 62

WARD 4

Elizabeth Downing Wanczak: 659

Patrick Baggett: 1,767

AT LARGE

Alan Simms: 2,043

Bhavani Kumar Muvvala: 584

Gabrielle Hanson: 2,735

John E. Haynes: 1,672

Annexation Referendum

For: 1

Against: 0