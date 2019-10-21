Though there was something of a push in numbers on the final day of early voting for the Franklin municipal election, total turnout ended up considerably low with only 3.4% of the 52,812 registered voters in the city casting a vote.
A total of 267 voters showed up on Thursday, the last day to vote early, making it the leading day for turnout in the early voting period that ran from Oct. 2-17. Early voting ended with a total of 1,774 ballots cast.
Turnout for the alderman at-large election ended up lower than early voting in the 2017 ward alderman election of 4.9%. However, it was higher than the 2.9% that voted in the last election for mayor and alderman at-large in 2015.
Tuesday is election day, with three of Franklin’s four at-large aldermen facing challengers. Ann Petersen is unopposed, as is Franklin Mayor Ken Moore in his bid for re-election.
Other incumbents are Brandy Blanton, who is being challenged by Michelle Sutton; Clyde Barnhill, who is facing Howard Garrett; and Pearl Bransford, who is running against Bhavani Muvvala.
Franklin’s city election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 13 precincts. Some locations have altered for this election, with more information found here.
