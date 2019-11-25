The assistant principal at Franklin Elementary School has been selected to take over for current Principal David Esslinger, who in December will move to the Franklin Special School District office as associate director of schools for Finance and Administration.
Esslinger, who takes over for the retiring Chuck Arnold, will be replaced by Anne Riley. Riley has served as assistant principal at Franklin Elementary for the past eight years.
FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden said he was confident in selecting Riley to step up from her current role to assume duties as principal.
“Mrs. Riley has been a strong and steady presence at Franklin Elementary School over the past eight years,” Snowden said. “There is no question that she understands what it takes to be a school principal and we are excited to see her build upon Franklin Elementary’s many successes. She has played a major role in the school’s many achievements and we are confident she will bring a leadership style that appreciates the school’s long history of excellence with an eye to the potential of what lies ahead.”
During Riley’s time at FES, she oversaw all state testing, and collaborated with the principal and school data coaches to analyze data and make program improvement recommendations. She organized and planned professional learning, led planning teams for curriculum, intervention and behavior, oversaw student discipline and communicated regularly with parents. A testament to the shared leadership at the school, Franklin Elementary was named a 2018-19 Reward School.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve as assistant principal at Franklin Elementary for the past eight years, but I am extremely honored to have been named the principal,” Riley said. “I look forward to continuing to build relationships with students, parents and our faculty and staff in my new role as we work as a team to ensure all of our students reach their highest potential with the full support of the Franklin Elementary School community behind them.”
Riley’s prior experience includes serving as an assistant principal for five years in Scottsdale, Ariz., and as a teacher for 10 years in Arizona, Missouri and Tennessee. She received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a master’s degree in School Administration and Supervision, both from Lipscomb University.
Over the past three years, she has received specific professional learning credits in integrated school leadership, social emotional learning, leadership coaching, and Response to Instruction and Intervention for Behavior (RTI2B).
She is also active in her community as a volunteer in her church education programs, youth camps and mission programs.
