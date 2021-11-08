Pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade students at Franklin Elementary School will join communities across the nation in a collaborative art project that, so far, spans 15 states and will include a painted garden of 10,000 flowers.
The Ten Thousand Flowers Project is the brainchild of artist Tim Gibson, whose vision is to bring communities together to create a mile-long mural filled with 10,000 colorful flowers.
“Mr. Gibson will be leading all our amazing student artists in creating a collaborative mural within our school,” Franklin Elementary art teacher Jennifer Alvarado said in a press release.
She explained that the mural is actually a lot of smaller murals that will essentially link the participating communities, eventually reaching the 10,0000-flower goal and spanning the United States.
“We are excited that he will be adding Franklin, Tenn., to his project through our school building,” said Alvarado, who heard about the project and immediately loved the idea of using it to build community and bring joy.
“I love giving students the opportunity to meet artists and collaborate with them to create a lasting piece of art as a result. Bringing our school together as a community makes my heart so happy and I know this will bring joy to each and every person who is able to leave their mark.”
Gibson will arrive on campus Wednesday and begin prepping the walls, sketching out the flower designs and creating a giant paint-by-numbers.
“Once he has completed these steps, students will be brought up a class at a time to lend a hand by painting and leaving their personal mark on the mural,” Alvarado said.
After the entire space is painted, Gibson will do some touch up work, create a bold outline and add special details.
“The final project will then become part of the Ten Thousand Flowers Project and be a beautiful, lasting legacy at our school,” Alvarado said.
Funds for this special project were made possible by a 2019 fundraiser concert for related arts projects and hosted by Franklin Elementary parents Jay and Mark O’Shea, who together form the contemporary country music duo O’Shea.
Click here for more information about the project.
