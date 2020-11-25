The Franklin Fire Department will host its 13th annual Franklin Firefighters' Christmas Toy and Clothing Drive this year.
Gift requests from more than 300 Williamson County children can be found on the holiday fire hydrant displays outside all Franklin fire stations as well as outside of FFD Headquarters in Franklin City Hall and at Macy’s in the Cool Springs Galleria.
A full list of collection stations are listed below:
- City Hall – Franklin Fire Headquarters, on the 2nd Ave. side of the building at the flagpole entrance
- Station 1 – 500 New Highway 96 West
- Station 2 – 907 Murfreesboro Road
- Station 3 – 298 Mallory Station Road
- Station 4 – 2039 Fieldstone Parkway
- Station 5 – 215 Noah Drive
- Station 6 – 1061 Cool Springs Boulevard
- Station 7 – 4201 Long Lane (on the grounds of the Williamson County Ag Expo Park)
- Station 8 – 200 Front Street
- Macy’s in the Cool Springs Galleria
Anyone wishing to support the drive can stop by any of the locations and select a gift request card from one of the displays and purchase the single item requested on the card.
The new, unwrapped gifts should then be returned with the card attached to a fire station, City Hall, or Macy’s by Monday, Dec. 14.
Those wishing to have contactless drop-off should bring them to any fire station and leave the donation at the front door and ring the doorbell.
Monetary donations are also accepted at the Franklin Fire Department collection stations, and checks should be made payable to Franklin Firefighters Charities. All contributions are tax deductible.
According to a news release, the Franklin Firefighters’ Toy and Clothing Drive has provided coats, clothes, shoes and toys to hundreds of children each year since 2008, with recipients are identified by representatives of the Williamson County Chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee.
For more information, contact the Franklin Fire Department at (615)791-3270 or visit www.FranklinFirefightersCharities.org.
