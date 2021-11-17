The Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at the Mallory Lane Walmart on Wednesday morning.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the store at approximately 9:58 a.m. after a maintenance worker saw flames inside of an HVAC unit on the roof of the building.
That blaze was contained to the unit and the fire was contained to the unit and did not cause any fire damage to the building, although some water damage did occur as the fire was extinguished.
The building was evacuated during the operation and no injuries occurred. The business reopened at 12:42 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.