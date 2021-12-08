The Franklin Fire Department will offer a free child car seat check-up event on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The event will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Franklin Fire Station 7, located 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive with no appointments necessary.
Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will show attendees how to properly install their child's car seat, and parents are encouraged to bring their children to ensure a proper harness fit.
Anyone who can't make the event can schedule an appointment here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.