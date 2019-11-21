The Franklin Firefighters' 12th annual Christmas Toy & Clothing Drive is underway, and the department has made it simple to decide what gift to buy.
The gift requests of more than 200 Williamson County children are adorning the holiday fire hydrant displays outside Franklin fire stations. Stop by to select a gift request card from one of the displays. Purchase the single item requested on the card. Return new, unwrapped gifts with the card attached to a fire station or Franklin Fire Headquarters by Friday, Dec. 6.
According to Franklin Fire Captain Clay Mackey, the Franklin Firefighters’ Toy & Clothing Drive has provided coats, clothes, shoes and toys to thousands of children since 2008.
Monetary donations are also accepted at all collection stations. Checks should be made payable to Franklin Firefighters Charities. All contributions are tax deductible.
For more information, contact the Franklin Fire Department at 615-791-3270 or visit www.FranklinFirefightersCharities.org.
Collection Stations:
- Franklin Fire Headquarters – City Hall (Second Avenue side at the flagpole entrance)
- Station 1- 500 New Highway 96 West
- Station 2 - 907 Murfreesboro Road
- Station 3 - 298 Mallory Station Road
- Station 4 - 2039 Fieldstone Parkway
- Station 5 - 215 Noah Drive
- Station 6 - 1061 Cool Springs Boulevard
- Station 8 – 200 Front Street
