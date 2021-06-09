The Franklin Fire Department is hosting two free CPR classes for community members this summer.
The two classes will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 26, and Saturday, July 24. Class size is limited, and registration is required here.
According to an FFD news release, the classes are a non-certification, American Heart Association Family and Friends CPR classes, which will cover CPR for adults, children and infants, how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and relief of choking.
Classes will take place in the Franklin City Hall Training Room which is located on the Church Street side of the building through the glass double-door entrance.
The Franklin City Hall is located at 109 3rd Avenue South.
FFD also offers a free video that covers basic CPR procedures which can be viewed below.
CPR and AED Awareness Week was recognized from June 1-7, and according to the American Red Cross, more than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest annually in the United States, but only 11% of those cardiac arrest victims survive.
For anyone wishing to receive CPR certification for an individual or a group, they should contact the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross or a private instructor.
For a list of FFD instructors who teach CPR privately, contact FFD Public Information Officer Jamie Melton at 615-550-6862 or by email at [email protected].
In 2019, a Brentwood man's life was saved after his wife was able to perform CPR until first responders could transport him to a local hospital for treatment. Watch that family's story of survival below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.