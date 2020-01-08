In honor of American Heart Month, the Franklin Fire Department is offering free CPR classes on Saturdays in February — including a bonus fifth Saturday due to Leap Day.
The classes will take place on Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, in Franklin City Hall at 109 Third Ave. S.
These non-certification classes are for individuals who want to learn CPR only. They are not for those who need a CPR card in order to meet a job requirement.
On each date, participants will learn adult, child and infant CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), and how to relieve a patient choking. The classes are recommended for those who are 12 years of age and older.
To register, visit www.franklintn.gov/CPR, or contact the Franklin Fire Department at 615-791-3270.
According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
