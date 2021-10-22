The Franklin Fire Department rescued an HVAC worker on Friday afternoon after he was injured and trapped inside of a two-story cooling tower at a medical building.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews were dispatched to Carothers Parkway medical offices at 3:18 p.m. after an unidentified worker had been struck by a cooling tower fan before falling and becoming trapped in a narrow space below the fan.
FFD reported that the worker failed to shut the fan unit down before working on the unit which automatically started up and wounded the man, who was rescued from the cooling tower and transported to a local hospital in non-critical condition.
