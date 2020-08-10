The Franklin Fire Department rescued two teenage girls from a railroad trestle bridge over the Harpeth River on Monday night after the girls became trapped.
According to FFD Public Information Officer Jamie Melton, crews were dispatched to a railroad bridge just north of the 1st Avenue South and South Margin Street intersection and the Pinkerton Park Harpeth River Access at 8:17 p.m.
Melton said in an email that according to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani, two unidentified teenage girls were on the bridge when one of the girls dropped a cell phone off the bridge. The girls then climbed down beneath the tracks to a platform below to retrieve the phone and could not climb back up to the tracks.
Firefighters then set up a tripod rope rescue system on the tracks, dropping a rope through the tracks to a first responder who was positioned on the ground below.
That first responder was then lifted up to the platform where a harness was attached to each girl who were then lowered to the ground one at a time.
Neither of the teens were injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.