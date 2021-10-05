The Franklin Fire Department responded to a hazmat incident at The Lantern at Morning Pointe assisted living facility on Monday morning.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the facility on Generations Way at approximately 9:30 a.m. after a commercial fire alarm was activated in a resident's room.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a haze in the air that they determined was hazardous and had been inadvertently caused after an employee mixed chlorine bleach and ammonia together to clean up human waste.
That news release cited FFD Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani, who said that residents had already been evacuated to a safe area of the building when emergency crews arrived. Two employees who were symptom free took a private vehicle to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
“Mixing cleaning materials together is dangerous because it can create toxic fumes that can be hazardous to your health and even deadly,” Polenzani said. “Always read labels and spend some time doing research before mixing cleaning products together.”
Firefighters remained on scene until approximately 1:14 p.m. to monitor air quality before deeming the scene safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.