The Franklin Fire Department will hold two free drive-through community car seat check-up events on July 26 and July 31.
The events will see firefighters who are certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will help parents with properly installing and maintaining the safety of child car seats.
FFD asks that if possible, parents should bring their children who will sit in the seat to ensure that it fits properly, as well as their vehicle's owners manual and car seat instruction manual.
The first event will take place on Monday, July 26, from 2-4 p.m. at Franklin's Fire Station 1, located at 500 New Highway 96 West.
The second event will take place on Saturday, July 31, from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., at Nissan of Cool Springs, located at 212 Comtide Court. Saturday's event will also feature free smoothies from the “Buns on the Run” food truck courtesy of Nissan of Cool Springs.
Anyone who can't make it out to either event can schedule an appointment here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.