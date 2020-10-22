The Franklin Fire Department and the Williamson County Public Library will host a Facebook Live fire station tour and story time with a firefighter on Tuesday.
The virtual tour will kick off at 10 a.m. where viewers can tour the fire station, a fire truck and hear "The Story of Sparky the Fire Dog" by one of FFD's firefighters.
The event will be livestreamed on both the City of Franklin's Facebook page and Williamson County Public Library's Facebook page, where the audience can ask questions, and the video will be archived on the City of Franklin's YouTube channel.
A copy of the book, "The Story of Sparky the Fire Dog," will be available for pickup a the Williamson County Library in Franklin throughout the month of October, and more Fire Prevention Month activities can be found here.
