The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of life including the Franklin Fire Department's ability to teach fire safety to children using their mobile Family Safety House educational trailer, so this year they're going virtual.
According to an FFD news release, for the past 15 years the department has used the custom trailer to allow students to experience a simulated fire in a home-like setting so they know what to do if a real fire breaks out.
The department is now providing the community with a virtual tour that includes lessons on outside meeting places, how and when to call 911, smoke alarms, know two ways out of every room and hot, not hot, sometimes hot.
“While we’re disappointed we won’t be able to present the Family Safety House program in person this year, we encourage students and families to take a look at our virtual option," Franklin Fire and Life Safety Educator Jamie Melton said in the news release. “The lessons are geared toward six and seven year old children, but they are good safety reminders for the entire family.”
Since 2005 FFD has given tours of the Family Safety House to more than 15,000 children at Franklin-area elementary schools. Learn more at www.franklintn.gov/FamilySafetyHouse.
