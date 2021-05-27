The Franklin Fire Department and Franklin Police Departments are joining forces to collect food donations for One Generation Away, a Franklin-based non-profit that focuses on addressing food insecurity.
The public service agencies are collecting non-perishable food donations until Monday, June 14, including donations of canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, soups, spaghetti sauces and jelly.
The “Badges Give Back” event aims to help One Generation Away help to alleviate that need for food donations which remain constant while received donations normally decline in the spring and summer months.
"Franklin Police Officers and Firefighters want to team up with their community to help bridge that gap," a news release reads.
Donations can be dropped off at the following FPD or FFD locations:
- FPD headquarters located 900 Columbia Ave. (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Franklin Fire headquarters at Franklin City Hall located on 2nd Avenue (side at the flagpole entrance.)
- FFD Station 1 located at 500 New Highway 96 West.
- FFD Station 2 located at 907 Murfreesboro Road.
- FFD Station 3 located at 298 Mallory Station Road.
- FFD Station 4 located at 2039 Fieldstone Parkway.
- FFD Station 5 located at 215 Noah Drive.
- FFD Station 6 located at 1061 Cool Springs Boulevard.
- FFD Station 7 located at 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive.
- FFD Station 8 located at 200 Front Street.
For more information visit www.onegenaway.com.
