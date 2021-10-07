The Franklin Fire Department is hosting a chalk art contest for artists of all ages in order to promote Fire Prevention Week which is recognized this week.
The contest has a theme of “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” and is open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, winners to be announced the following week.
Entrants should take a photo of their creative submission and share it to the City of Franklin's Facebook page with the hashtag #FranklinFire for the chance to win one of three $100 Visa gift cards.
Free sidewalk chalk is available at the Williamson County Public Library while supplies last, courtesy of Atmos Energy, and complete contest rules can be found here.
The Williamson County Public Library is also doing free giveaways throughout October, including free plastic fire helmets, Sparky the Fire Dog story books, coloring books and crayons, and more in the library's children's department.
Fire Prevention Week seeks to help education the public on fire safety, with this year specifically aimed at helping everyone understand what different smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds mean, and how to properly respond when you hear them.
More information about the Franklin Fire Department and their fire prevention information and activities can be found here.
