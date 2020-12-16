The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on Wednesday in a home under construction in the Bishops Gate subdivision.
According to an FFD news release, crews were dispatched to the two-story, 3,800-square foot, million dollar-home at 12:27 p.m. after contractors discover a fire in the ceiling while working on the home.
Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said in the news release that the fire started in the attic space above the cathedral ceiling over the great room, resulting in an estimated $20,000 in damage.
