The Franklin Fire Department will offer four free CPR classes in June.
According to an FFD news release, classes will take place each Saturday, June 4, 11, 18 and 25 in recognition of CPR and AED Awareness Week which is recognized in the first week of June.
Each class will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at Franklin City Hall at 109 3rd Avenue South, and cover administering CPR for adults, children and infants as well as how to use automated external defibrillator (AED), and how to relieve a patient choking.
The non-certification classes are intended for people who want to learn CPR but not for those who need a CPR card in order to meet a job requirement.
The classes are recommended for people 12 and older, and anyone wishing to attend the classes can register online here or call 615-791-3270.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.