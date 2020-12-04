Franklin Fire Department's Interim Assistant Fire Chief Greg Baltimore has been permanently promoted to the position as announced on Friday.
According to a news release, Baltimore has served in the role on an interim basis since June, and brings 35 years of firefighting experience to the position, including 28 with FFD.
“Chief Baltimore has served in this position since June. In this role and in his many years with the Franklin Fire Department, Chief Baltimore has demonstrated leadership and a commitment to service of the Franklin community and the Franklin Fire Department team,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said in the news release. “He is an important part of the department’s and City leadership team.”
As second in command, Baltimore will oversee the Operations and Training Divisions which is comprised of 150 on-shift personnel who provide emergency response, including fire suppression, emergency medical services, hazardous materials mitigation and rescue operations.
Baltimore is originally from Ripley, Tenn., and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business at Tennessee State University where he began his firefighting career before serving as the first African American firefighter at the Ripley Fire Department.
He then served as a firefighter at the Nashville International Airport before joining FFD in 1992.
Baltimore was promoted from firefighter to engineer, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief, a position he held for 13 years, prior to his current appointment, and has earned numerous certifications and awards including Fire Suppression Officer of the Year in 2008
Baltimore succeeds previous Assistant Fire Chief Glenn Johnson who was permanently promoted to the rank of Fire Chief in October after having served in that role in an interim capacity since June.
“Chief Baltimore has been a trusted leader and member of our department for 28 years," Chief Johnson said in the news release. "His skill, knowledge, expertise, and experience with our department and community, combined with his care and concern for both the public and our personnel, are invaluable. I’m proud and confident to have him as second in command.”
