The Franklin Fire Department honored several of their firefighters for their service to the city in 2020.
FFD awarded Firefighter Brandi Holland as the 2020 Firefighter of the Year while Firefighter Suzannah Ponzio was recognized as Rookie of the Year.
Engineer Wylie Jones earned Engineer of the Year, while Lieutenant-Paramedic Brian Brandon was awarded with Officer of the Year and Training Captain Greg Wild was recognized as Fire Administration Staff Member of the Year.
Two staff members were recognized for their voluntary COVID-19-related reassignments and both honored with the department's Exemplary Service and Achievement Awards.
Those staff members were Firefighter-Paramedic Gino Fantoni, who stepped into fill the emergency management function for the City of Franklin in response to the pandemic, and Engineer Jeremiah Rogers, who created training films to enabled personnel to meet their annual state in-service training requirements.
FFD Captain David Currie, Lieutenant-Paramedic Dustin Anderson, Engineer Dennis Nealy, Firefighter Joshua Fuson, Firefighter Alex Shriner and Firefighter-Paramedic Daniel White each earned Phoenix Awards for their efforts that helped to save the life of a three-year-old child who was experiencing complete airway obstruction on March 17, 2020.
FFD Lieutenant David Metcalf, Engineer Kyle Garner and Firefighter-Paramedic Kirk also earned Phoenix Awards for helping to save the life of a seven-week-old infant who was experiencing respiratory arrest on July 1, 2020.
FFD's Lt. Jonathan Gill, a Structural Collapse Technician earned the department's Deployment Award for deploying as a member of Tennessee Task Force 2 in response to Hurricane Laura in August 2020, and Hurricane Delta in October 2020.
Engineer Todd Wilson and Structural Collapse Technician and Firefighter, Rob Thomas, were both also awarded for their deployments in response to Hurricane Laura and Delta, as well as Hurricane Sally in September 2020.
The Department also recognized the promotion of several FFD members including Fire Chief Glenn Johnson; Assistant Fire Chief Greg Baltimore, Operations; Battalion Chief Tyler Crews, B-shift; Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins, A-shift; Battalion Chief Ben Marler, Administration; Battalion Chief Michael Pardue, Training; Captain Kyle Bess; Captain-Paramedic Michael Henderson; Captain Matthew Stout; Lieutenant-Paramedic Dustin Anderson; Lieutenant Jeff Boggs; Lieutenant-Paramedic Stephen Denny; Lieutenant-Paramedic Seth Frost; Lieutenant-Paramedic James Gambill; Lieutenant Richard Hasley; Lieutenant-Paramedic Aaron Sherwood; Engineer Daniel Burke; Engineer-Paramedic Joseph Burwell; Engineer Chris Daniel; Engineer-Paramedic Alex Enochs; Engineer-Paramedic Blake Lobel; Engineer Kyle McMahon; Engineer Keith McVoy; Engineer Dennis Nealy.
