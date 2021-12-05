The Franklin Fire Department rescued a horse that fell into a ditch on Saturday afternoon.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews were dispatched to a farm on Long Lane at 4:09 p.m. after the owner discovered that a horse had fallen into a ditch in a pasture and was stuck on its side.
The ditch was estimated to be three to four deep, and firefighters used inflated airbags placed under the horse to allow the animal to stand and get out of the ditch.
FFD Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said in the news release that it's unknown how long the horse was trapped, and that horse was inspected by a veterinarian who said that the horse sustained some minor cuts and bruises. It was not seriously injured.
