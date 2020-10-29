The Franklin Fire Department and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to a diesel fuel spill on Thursday morning after a tractor trailer fuel tank was punctured while traveling on Interstate 65.
According to an FFD news release, the incident began when the trucks fuel tank was punctured by roadway debris near the Goose Creek Bypass-Peytonsville Road exit.
The tractor-trailer driver immediately took the exit and pulled into the T.A. Truck Stop on Peytonsville Road, at which point emergency crews were dispatched just after 7:30 a.m.
Firefighters were on scene for two hours working to stop and contain the leak which Franklin Fire Captain Scott Mainord estimated spilled approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
A hazmat cleanup company also responded to the scene which saw cleanup from the I-65 ramp to the truck stop, while Tennessee Department of the Environment and Conservation was notified along with city storm water officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.