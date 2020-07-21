The Franklin Fire Department responded to a skateboarding accident on Liberty Pike where two teens were injured.
According to Franklin fire Department Public Information Officer Jamie Melton, the two unidentified teens were skating on longboards on Liberty Pike near Towne Park Lane when both teens lost control and crashed around 1:30 p.m. and were injured.
According to a City of Franklin social media post on Tuesday morning, one of the teens was seriously injured in the accident, but FFD would not comment on the exact type of injuries that the teens sustained, citing HIPPA.
The Franklin Police Department also responded to the scene, and both teens were transported to a local hospital by Williamson Medical Center EMS.
While FFD would not confirm that the injuries to the teens were head injuries, the city's social media post did specifically note the ability of helmets of prevent serious head or brain injuries.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a subsidiary of The Johns Hopkins University, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, and The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation, head trauma is the most common injury in accidents involving bikes, in-line skates, skateboards and scooters, and head injuries are the leading cause of death and disability in these types of crashes.
