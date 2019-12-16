After 25 years with the Franklin Fire Department, Battalion Chief Jimmy Jennings retired Friday with a list of honors and accomplishments throughout his career.
A native of Dickson, Jennings followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and became a firefighter after graduating from Dickson County High School. He served on the Dickson Fire Department for five years, before being hired by the Franklin Fire Department in 1994 by Chief Sam Liggett. There were two existing stations at the time, with Station 3 at the intersection of Mallory Station Road and Seaboard Lane under construction. Today the Franklin Fire Department has eight stations and a training center.
Jennings worked his way through the ranks, serving as a firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. In his most recent role, Jennings served as Battalion Chief of Training where he was responsible for recruit firefighter training, departmental in-service training, federal and state certifications and compliance, multi-company drills, and new equipment training.
Jennings has overseen the training of seven recruit firefighter classes since being promoted to battalion chief in 2014, representing 81 firefighters and nine Middle Tennessee departments.
Jennings’ most memorable calls occurred during the May 2010 flood, for which he earned two Medals of Valor and a Meritorious Service Award in the span of 24 hours.
On May 2, 2010, just after 8 a.m., Jennings was among the team of Franklin firefighters who rescued an individual who was trapped on top of her car in a flooded area of Waddell Hollow Road and Old Hillsboro Road. They responded to the scene at the request of the Williamson County Rescue Squad for mutual aid.
On May 3, 2010, an explosion just before 2 a.m. in a flooded Fieldstone Farms home sent flames shooting in the air, and the fire quickly spread to the adjacent home. Jennings helped fight the side-by-side blazes in waist-high water, earning a Meritorious Service Award.
Less than three hours later, near 4:30 a.m. on May 3, 2010, two volunteer firefighters became trapped on top of a truck in a flooded area of McDaniel Road and Lamb Road while trying to rescue a man from the vehicle. Franklin firefighters responded to the scene at the request of the Arrington Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid to perform the rescue.
Additionally, Jennings received a Phoenix Award in 2009 for saving the life of a patient who was in cardiac arrest. The patient made a complete recovery. He was also recognized for his deployment to Gold Beach, Ore., last year with the Tennessee Incident Management Team to assist with management of the Klondike Wildfire which burned more than 175,000 acres.
Jennings, a fire investigator, was very involved with the International Association of Arson Investigators, serving as the 1st vice president of the Tennessee Chapter. He is also past president of the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and a member of the National Association of Fire Investigators.
During his retirement, Jennings will continue to operate his fire investigation company, Origin & Cause Investigative Resources.
“We are grateful for Battalion Chief Jennings’ bravery, dedication, service and contributions to this community and to our department,” Franklin Fire Chief Rocky Garzarek said. “He has made an impression on many lives and will be missed. We wish him the best in his retirement, and he will always be a part of our firefighting family.”
Jennings was honored at a surprise luncheon at the Franklin Fire Training Center the week before his retirement.
