The Franklin Fire Department rescued a woman who was injured while rescuing her three-year-old child from the Harpeth River on Tuesday after the child fell into the river while snow sledding.
According to an FFD news release, crews were dispatched to the Forrest Crossing subdivision at 1:29 p.m. after the unidentified child had gone off of the embankment, which led to the unidentified mother sustaining injuries when she jumped in the river before she brought her child to safety.
The woman was assisted in rescuing her child from the river by an on-shore bystander, but she was unable to get out of the river.
Firefighters used a rope and basket to pull the woman from the water before she was transported to Williamson Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
The child was evaluated on scene by paramedics before they released the child to another parent.
No one else was injured in the incident, but according to FFD’s Public Information Officer Jamie Melton, two firefighters were evaluated for cold exposure after entering the river in the hour-long rescue operation.
Melton said in an email that, as of 5:35 p.m., FFD had responded to 30 calls for service on Tuesday, as well as 33 calls on Monday and 40 calls on Sunday. Many of these calls were weather-related, including at least 6 motor vehicle crashes that resulted in injuries and nearly two dozen injuries from slips and falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.