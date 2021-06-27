The Franklin Police Department and Franklin Fire Department collected more than 5,000 pounds of food during their spring 2021 "Badges Give Back" food drive.
The collected food was donated to One Generation Away, a Franklin-based non-profit that provides healthy foods to families throughout Middle Tennessee.
"With the help of our wonderful, supportive community, we collected a total of 5,865 pounds of food during the Franklin Fire and Police 'Badges Give Back' food drive, which took place from Memorial Day to Flag Day," FFD public information officer Jamie Melton said in an email.
Melton said that the donations will provide an estimated 4,888 meals, adding that about half of that came from a single-donation that filled up a 12-foot trailer.
That donation was made by Kevin Mills and the "Mills Can Do It" home renovation team, and Mills said in an email that his own personal experiences with the non-profit sparked his and his company's efforts to give back to the community.
"Giving back to One Gen Away was more of a blessing for me I believe than anyone involved," Mills said. "I look forward to many more opportunities to give back."
