A songwriter who has written tunes for Clay Aiken, Lonestar and an American Idol champion, among others, will be the featured guest at Tuesday’s 19 Miles to Music Row event at Franklin First United Methodist Church.
Regie Hamm, who has over 400 cuts as a songwriter and has been named SESAC songwriter of the year four times, will play several of his originals during the church’s monthly writers night that features an established singer-songwriter and four additional songwriters playing in the round. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.
A true spark came in Hamm’s songwriting career came when he had penned a song for the 2008 winner of American Idol, David Cook. Hamm had written a song called “The Time of My Life” at the encouragement of his wife, Yolanda, an avid fan of the TV show. Hamm submitted the song for the American Idol Songwriting Competition and won. “The Time of My Life” became the finale song of the show’s seventh season and was the first single for Cook.
The song was certified platinum on Dec. 12, 2008, for selling over 1 million digital downloads and was particularly successful on U.S. Adult radio. It later reached No. 1 on the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks chart.
Hamm recorded a solo album titled “Set It on Fire” in 2010 and also had a book published titled “Angels & Idols.
In February 2016, he wrote “We Got Lucky,” a song with Army veteran Scott Sullivan. He’s a physician assistant who served in heavy combat in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, at a front-line aid station that took in multiple combat casualties.
In addition to the main act that performs at the church’s event the first Tuesday of each month, 19 Miles also features four songwriters looking to make a name for themselves. Tuesday’s show will feature Montana Modderman, Colleen Lloy, Hunter Metts and Taylor Hughes.
“19 Miles to Music Row is a true writers night that invites four great songwriters to the stage to perfect their craft and hone their skills in front of someone who’s been there,” said Jody Todd, marketing and communications director for Franklin First. “It’s a fantastic night out, and we’re delighted to be able to offer such a unique event to our community.
“It’s also been mentioned that we are the largest writers round in Nashville with 300-500 in attendance each month,” Todd added.
Tickets are not required to attend, but seating does fill up. Click here to learn more about 19 Miles. Franklin First UMC is located at 120 Aldersgate Way in Franklin.
