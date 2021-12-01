In the last minute of the game, the Franklin Lady Admirals basketball team (4-1) rallied to win over the Nolensville Lady Knights (3-2) on the road on Tuesday night, 36-33.
“I think we won the game on the defensive end,” said Franklin Lady Admirals head coach Jay Johnson. “We made it difficult on them, and our bench provided a big spark. The shots went in at the right time.”
“We were letting our shots dictate how we played on defense,” said Franklin senior Charlotte Robertson. “Once we went all in and figured that out, we started putting the ball on the floor and driving. We played our game even though shots were not falling from deep.”
In the first quarter, it was a sluggish start by both offenses as neither side could get into a rhythm. The score was tied at eight.
The Lady Knights were able to grab the lead in the second quarter with clutch 3-pointers and jumpers by freshman Olivia Galloway, senior Sarah Grubesic, freshman Leilani Washington and junior Sarah Brewer to go ahead at halftime, 19-14.
In the third quarter, Nolensville held on to a slight margin with shots from downtown and in the paint by senior Chloe Earls, Grubesic and junior JR Moyer to keep the advantage, 28-24.
The Lady Admirals stormed back in the fourth quarter, with big shots by sophomore Emma Powell, senior Wrenn Doren, junior Lyla Gardner and Robertson.
Franklin tied the game on a missed free throw that was snagged by Robertson with a little over a minute remaining, 33-33.
Robertson was fouled and hit the free throw to give the Lady Admirals a 34-33 lead.
“I knew we were down at the time,” said Robertson. “I played off the girl to my right a little bit, so I could get Wrenn to go to the left side of the basket. It fell to the left side, and I got there before anyone else. I put it right back up, and then they fouled me.”
With 20 seconds remaining in the contest, Franklin sophomore Emma Powell stole the ball and passed it to junior Lyla Gardner. Gardner was fouled quickly by Nolensville and sunk the two free throws to give Franklin the 36-33 lead.
“At the end of the game, Lyla is who you want at the free throw line,” said Coach Johnson. “She showed why she is our best free throw shooter. I was glad to see her get that ball. She was smart enough to keep it in her hands and get to the line.”
Nolensville had one last chance as they heaved a prayer from the 3-point line that missed. The Lady Admirals fouled the shooter with one second remaining in the game. Nolensville was unable to take advantage at the free throw line, and Franklin won the contest, 36-33.
With this win, the Lady Admirals improved their record to 4-1.
“We are all in now as a team,” said Robertson. “We are not the biggest team in conference play, but we play as one. Every single game we go out and give it our best. We are just focusing game by game and proving that we can finish games.”
Nolensville’s leading scorers were Chloe Earls with eight points and Sarah Grubesic with seven points.
Franklin’s leading scorers were Lyla Gardner with 13 points and Charlotte Robertson with 11 points.
“She (Lyla) played really well,” said Robertson. “She is always hustling and has a lot of assists.”
In their side of the 4A division, Franklin faces Brentwood, Centennial, John Overton and Hillsboro as district opponents in the revamped league.
Nolensville is grouped with Ravenwood, Summit, Columbia Central and Independence.
“It is such a different dynamic this year with only five teams in the district,” said Coach Johnson. “It is good to see some teams we do not normally play.”
Nolensville will have a road game against Spring Hill on Friday night.
Franklin will host Columbia Central at home on Friday.
