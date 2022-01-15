The Franklin Lady Admirals (11-5, 1-0) persevered in overtime and gutted out a win over the Centennial Lady Cougars (4-8, 0-2) on the road in the “Battle of Franklin” Friday night, 42-39.
“Any win is good, but Franklin and Centennial has a special spice to it,” said Franklin head coach Jay Johnson. “For the girls to be down like that and just battle, face adversity and still find a way; it was really nice to get that one.”
“It is amazing to get this victory,” said junior Lyla Gardner. “In the beginning it started out rough. I knew that once we got our heads into it, we started to get a good game and feed off each other.”
In the first quarter, Centennial got off to a fast start with jumpers by seniors Tyra Petway and Maya Boyer. Shots would not fall for the Lady Admirals as the Lady Cougars grabbed the advantage, 10-0.
The Admirals rallied in the second quarter with baskets by sophomore Amy Elliot, senior Ellie Williams and senior Wren Doren. However, Centennial kept its edge at the break with mid-range shots by sophomore Callie Lacher and senior Taisha Hodge, 15-12.
Each team struggled to gain separation in the third quarter. With both sides having trouble handling the zone defense, the score was even at 24.
Both sides nailed jumpers and 3-pointers to keep things tight in the fourth quarter. Neither team could break away as they neared the competition of the game. The contest remain knotted at 36 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, both teams struggled to gain momentum until a little over a minute remaining. Gardner knocked down a behind-the-arc shot to give the Lady Admirals a 41-39 lead. Centennial had trouble with the half-court trap defense and fouled senior Wrenn Doren in the closing seconds. Doren hit one of the two free throws to extend the lead to 42-39. Centennial had a last-second chance, but could not get the shot off, as Franklin held on to win 42-39.
“Lyla hit a big three at the end and boosted the atmosphere even more,” said Doran. “We had a lot of steals in the overtime.”
“In the first half, nobody was shooting well,” said Gardner. “Our coaches kept telling us it will go in, just keep shooting. I had a wide open three, so I decided to take it, and it went in.”
Centennial’s leading scorers were senior Maiya Boyer with 11 points and seniors Tyra Petway and Katie Rock with nine points each.
Franklin’s point leaders were Doran with 14 points and Gardner with eight.
“It is like Lyla has come out of nowhere these last three games,” said Coach Johnson. “It’s like overtime is time to play. She hit the big basket at Summit, hit six big shots against Nolensville and then hit the big three tonight.”
“Wrenn is outsized, but is quicker than most post players she will play against,” continued Coach Johnson. “She does a good job of getting to the rim and getting the ball off the glass. Early, she was a little tentative. Coach [Janna] Tinker pulled her aside and said we need you to attack. She really responded.”
“Every time she would call for the ball she wouldn’t stop getting open,” said Gardner. “Every time we fed her, she knew exactly what she wanted to do and just plowed over everybody.”
Centennial will travel to Nolensville next Tuesday.
Franklin will host Brentwood on Tuesday.
“We have Brentwood looming on the horizon,” said Coach Johnson. “It does not get any easier with them coming in next. It is tough to have two rivalry games in a row. We are looking forward to the game.”
“If we play like we know how to as a team and with lockdown defense, I feel like we can do really well,” said Doran.
