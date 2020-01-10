The Franklin Lady Rebels defeated the Centennial Lady Cougars 55-44 Friday night at Centennial High School.
“We are glad to get the victory,” said Franklin head coach Jay Johnson. “These girls have come so far since November. We played so many teams close; it is nice to get a win in a cross town rivalry.”
“I think it is just a stepping stone into our career,” said sophomore guard Bergen Allee. “We all worked really well as a team.”
In the first quarter, Franklin played the inside/outside game, getting contributions from Allee and junior Kate O’Neil to take an early lead 18-9.
The Lady Rebels continued their offensive attack down low and from downtown with the help of Allee and O’Neil, along with the scoring output of junior Brenna Swiger to stretch the lead 31-19 in the second quarter.
Franklin’s offense continued to surge in the third quarter with the post play of O’Neil and behind the arc shooting of Allee. Guard Wrenn Doran put the finishing touches on the lead with a bucket at the buzzer to pad the Lady Rebel lead 42-25.
In the fourth quarter, Franklin powered through with layups, jumpers, and from long range to seal the victory 55-44.
The Lady Rebels leading scorers were Allee with 23 points and O’Neil with 22.
“They both have played well lately,” said Coach Johnson. “They were great in tournament play.”
“My goals, coming into this game, were to drive a little more and do jump stops,” said Allee. “Kate is an amazing post, so I was able to get it into her (down low).”
Centennial’s leading scorer was sophomore Sheraton Foster with 19 points.
Centennial will face Brentwood at home on Tuesday night.
