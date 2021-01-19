Two teams from Williamson County will be competing in this week's TSSAA state bowling tournament.
The Franklin girls team and the Centennial boys team qualified for the state tournament after getting wins in the sectional rounds.
Franklin got a 22-5 win over White County, while Centennial topped Cumberland County 20.5-6.5.
Centennial will take on Hardin Co. Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Smyrna Bowling Center (bracket), while Franklin will face off against Bartlett at 8:30 a.m. at the same complex (bracket).
Individual bowlers from the county will also be participating.
On the girls side, we'll see Brentwood's Molly Austin and Franklin's Maddie Yates competing in D-I and Lipscomb Academy's Jenna Hedgepath and Elisa McFarlin and Father Ryan's Sydney Long competing in D-II.
On the boys side, Spring Hill's Nick Erdman and Jeremy Geralds, Franklin's Drew Whelan and Brian Keener and Centennial's Frankie Negron competing in D-I and Father Ryan's Isaac Woods competing in D-II.
While the TSSAA is now allowing spectators, fans can follow live updates on the TSSAA's website.
