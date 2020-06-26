Franklin golfer Jack Morris decided to make some history when he entered the 61st edition of the Tennessee Junior Amateur.
Not only did he take first in the competition Thursday at the Three Ridges Golf Course in Knoxville, he had his best day ever as a golfer and set 10 new records in the golf tournament's run.
Morris was 15 under par through three rounds (69, 63, 69; 201 total gross), besting the field and earning a big victory before he takes off to Lipscomb University in the fall to join its golf team.
“It’s an awesome last (junior) tournament to have,” Morris said via a release. “It gives me a lot of confidence and hopefully I can carry it in to this fall.
“All my friends were playing this week, so it was awesome to play with them. It was a great feel. It’s nice to see all of my hard work pay off.”
Per the Tennessee Golf Association, here are the records Morris smashed in his banner three days on the green:
- Lowest score for 54 holes, 201 (previously 202, William Nottingham 2016)
- Lowest score to par for 54 holes, -15 (previously -11, Chris Stutts 1990, Keith Mitchell 2010, Grant Daugherty 2011, William Nottingham 2016)
- Lowest score for 18 holes, 63 (previously 63, Davis Shore 2014, Brandon Skeen 1999, Will Pearson 2008)
- Lowest score to par for 18 holes, -9 (previously -7, Davis Shore 2014, Will Pearson 2008, Brandon Skeen 1999)
- Lowest score for 9 holes, 30 (previously 31, Davis Shore 2014, William Nottingham 2016)
- Lowest score to par for 9 holes, -6 (previously -4, Davis Shore 2014, William Nottingham 2016)
- Lowest score first 36 holes, 132 (previously 132, Chris Stutts 1990)
- Lowest score to par first 36 holes, -12 (previously -12, Chris Stutts 1990)
- Lowest score final 36 holes, 132 (previously 133, Davis Shore 2014, Joe David 2008, Will Pearson 2008, Cayman Ratliff 2013)
- Lowest score to par final 36 holes, -12 (previously -11, Davis Shore 2014)
He had 18 birdies and two eagles during his tournament run.
“I pretty much just went out there and tried to make my lead bigger today,” Morris told TN Golf Association. “I didn’t really worry about where everybody else was at. I just played my game. It worked well the past two days.”
An alum of Franklin High School, Morris won the county's WillCo for boys golfer of the year. His senior season saw the Franklin boys golf team win its first-ever state title.
Morris got a victory bath after he completed the tournament, akin to when all the Franklin golf team jumped into the water after winning state last fall.
A few other fellow WillCo golfers participated in the event.
On the boys side, Morris' Franklin teammate Jack Wilcox shot a +10 (73, 75, 78; 226 overall gross) to tie for 39th place, while Brentwood golfer Nolan Griggs finished with a +12 (78, 77, 73; 228 overall gross) to finish tied for 47th place.
On the girls side of the competition, Franklin Road Academy golfers Tzunami Polito (83, 77, 83; 243) and Emily Wilson (81, 78, 84; 243) both finished the three-day tournament tied for 23rd with a +27 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.