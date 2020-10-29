Franklin-based group purchasing organization Omnia Partners has announced the addition of Scott Miller as senior vice president, supplier relations.
According to a release, Miller will be responsible for advancing the overall growth of the company’s supplier programs and will work the executive leadership of key suppliers. The strategic partner development team collaborates with the leadership of each Omnia Partners division to provide supplier partners with the visibility and access to approximately 300,000 program participants.
Previously, Miller served as the vice president of strategic accounts for CoreTrust, the private sector division of HealthTrust Purchasing Group.
Miller began his career at HCA in 1996 as part of the company’s internal audit team. In 1999, he was hired by Todd Abner (current Omnia president and CEO) to serve as financial analyst for HealthTrust Purchasing Group. While at HPG, Miller also served as director of sales from 2004 until the creation of CoreTrust in 2006.
“[Miller’s] reputation in the market and the expertise he has achieved since that time are exceptional,” Abner said in the release. “He will be a great asset to the organization in our mission to bring value to our members and supplier partners.”
Omnia (stylized as “OMNIA”) Partners was formed in 2017 as the parent company of subsidiaries National IPA, Prime Advantage and Corporate United.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
