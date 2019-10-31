Franklin High School will hold its annual Mistletoe Market at the school’s FHS Commons Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It is Franklin High’s Christmas seasonal warm-up event that features crafts, gifts, décor and treats.
Admission is free and open to the public. Mistletoe Market benefits the Franklin High School Class of 2020 Project Graduation.
Over 140 vendors will be on hand showcasing one-of-a-kind merchandise and services. Enjoy shopping for exceptional and unique gifts including apparel, home decor, jewelry, accessories, gourmet foods and sweets. There will be plenty of gifts for shoppers in the market for holidays, graduation, gifts, birthdays and more.
A list of vendors, merchandise and general information can be found on the Facebook event page @franklinhighmarket. FHS Mistletoe Market is hosted by the Franklin High School Class of 2020.
