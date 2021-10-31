In a field of 64 competing high school marching bands, The Franklin Band advanced to Finals and placed 12th place with its show “Lucy!” at the Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium Oct. 22-23.
The preliminary round of the competition was held on Friday and Saturday. The Franklin High School band’s performance on Saturday brought the crowd to its feet, according to a press release, earning third place in Class AAA and a spot among the top 14 scoring bands (regardless of class size) that advanced to Finals on Saturday night. Franklin’s score in Finals was second in Class AAA. Its Lucy theme is a nod to Lucille Ball.
“During the Cold War, civil unrest and paranoia during the Red Scare of the 1950s, Lucille Ball in her relationship with Desi Arnaz somehow pushed through all of those barriers to, as Carol Burnett said, help us all learn to laugh again," Franklin’s band director, Jacob Campos, said in the release. “Pretty quickly we learned to laugh again while also working toward excellence. As we push forward toward Grand Nationals, we will strive to improve our practice and performance just like Lucille Ball did with her craft.”
The Franklin Band will host its annual free Community Performance in the high school stadium Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This is a chance for the band to perform “Lucy!” and thank the Franklin community for its support, and for the community to wish the band well as it heads to Bands of America Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 12-13.
Winners of The Franklin Band’s annual cash raffle will be announced during the Community Performance. Tickets are available now by going here and cost $25 (or 5 for $100). Cash prizes will be given based on the number of tickets sold, ranging from $500 to $20,000.
You must be 18 years old to buy a raffle ticket, but you do not need to be present to win. Proceeds from the raffle support all aspects of The Franklin Band program, including travel, props, uniforms and equipment.
