Ongoing closures in Williamson County Schools should mean for empty hallways and facilities.
But Franklin High School has asked the community to please stay away from its track and football field while the school is closed.
'Significant' damage has reportedly been done to the fences around the complex due to people climbing over them, according to the school's Twitter page.
"We have too many people congregating on our track & football field," the message read. "There is significant damage to our fences and gates from people climbing over them. Please respect our facilities at this time. Thank you."
FHS Assistant Principal Toby Ruth added to the message above in a response.
"Not to mention there is still construction going on as a part of the final phase of our FHS master plan," Ruth shared on Twitter.
All of Williamson County Schools, including Franklin, is closed right now through April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.