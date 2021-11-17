The Franklin Band took its 2021 show “Lucy!” to the Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday and Saturday, competing in a field of 98 high school marching bands from across the country.
Franklin High School’s performances ranked 20th in the nation and fourth in its class, AAA.
“Lucy!” pays tribute to the beloved "I Love Lucy" show and comedian Lucille Ball, and features musical selections including the theme from "I Love Lucy," “Tico Tico” (as made famous by Desi Arnaz), “Red Cape Tango,” and “Bizarro.” Featuring the color guard dressed as Lucy and band members dressed as Ricky Ricardo in white tuxedo jackets, the show is a fast-paced romp that includes tango dancing, a tuba solo by “Lucy,” and the color guard reenacting the iconic candy factory scene with their guard rifles.
Following Franklin’s performance, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation.
Bands of America groups bands into four classes, based on the number of students in grades 10-12 at each school. At each competition, class awards are based on scores earned by performances during prelims. Bands advance to semifinals and then finals based on overall score, regardless of class distinctions. Franklin’s semifinals performance score ranked them fourth in Class AAA.
The Franklin Band is under the direction of Jacob Campos and Briana Vogt, assisted by Mike Leitzke, Levi Brandenburg, Michael Horvath and Brad Klemmensen.
